Ad Libitum the ace in the pack at Newcastle

Having shaped better than the bare result last time out and been eased further in the weights, Ad Libitum looks to hold outstanding claims of landing the spoils in the 1m 4f handicap at Newcastle today (3.40).

Trained by Roger Fell, this six-year-old was last successful over course and distance in September 2019 when landing a nine-runner class 6 affair off a mark of 63.

He backed that up with a solid second again at this track, in a class 5 off 66 when beaten 1 3/4 lengths by Dreamweaver.

Ad Libitum then failed to trouble the judged in seven subsequent outings but they have all been in class 4 and class 5 company and the assessor has cut him plenty of slack as a result.

However, he took a huge step back in the right direction over 1m 2f here 13 days ago when third of 13 to Melgate Majeure off 53 in this grade – class 6.

After being held-up well off the pave and being given plenty to do, he was forced to switch before staying on strongly to be nearest at the finish and beaten 3 3/4 lengths.

To me he finished with plenty of petrol left in the tank and the step back up to 1m 4f over which he has landed two of his three career success is an obvious plus.

Ad Libitum is no also able to race off 1lb lower, and having been rated as high as 81 in the past is now dangerously well-treated off a career-low mark of 52.

Ad Libitum has won once and been placed twice in just four starts in the grade, so has lots going for him in what looks a very winnable contest and thus rates the standout bet on the card.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Ad Libitum (5/2 – bet365, BoyleSports, 888sport – BOG)