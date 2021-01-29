Soyounique worth siding with at 8s

Judged on his penultimate effort, Soyounique looks weighted to go well and worth a wager at 8/1 in the 7f handicap at Lingfield today (12.15).

That came over this course and distance where the Sir Mark Todd trained four-year-old stepped up markedly on previous efforts when fifth of 13 to Pour La Victoire in a class 6 off a mark of 62.

After racing prominently out wide, Soyounique took up the running after a couple of furlongs and only get headed near the finish to be beaten just over two lengths under George Rooke.

The winner went on to be beaten just a short-head next time up and the runner-up De Little Engine, from whom the selection was receiving just a pound, has won since off 58.

Desert Island, who was giving Soyounique 2lb has also won since off 66 and ran off 70 when last seen in action, whilst the fourth home Merweb ran well last time out when runner-up.

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this same grade affair and Soyounique is able to race in it off 6lb lower.

It makes him look well-treated judged on that display and although not so good next time up at Kempton he has since been given a break and now returns to action with the stable in better form.

Rooke is also now back in the saddle and takes off a handy 5lb with his claim, so I think there is lots to like about his chances in this.

