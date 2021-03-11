Admiral Balko of major interest on handicap debut at Wincanton

Judge on his debut effort, Admiral Balko looks potentially thrown-in at the weights and the one to be on in the extended 2m 3f handicap hurdle on day’s card at Wincanton (4.30).

That came at Bangor-on-Dee back in November where the Jane Williams trained four-year-old finished a 4 1/2 length second of six to Pyramid Place.

Admiral Balko disputed the lead until taking up the running at the fifth and kept on at the once pace after a mistake at the last.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 5lb, has since landed a class 4 handicap off 104 before following up in a class 3 off 112 and ran off a rating of 120 last time out in a Grade 2 at Kempton.

Admiral Balko was the given a break and beaten a long way in two class 4 contests at Warwick last month – albeit he wasn’t totally disgraced in the last of those when third of seven to the smart Cabot Cliffs.

He now makes his handicap debut in this class 5 off an opening mark of just 98, and that could seriously underestimate his ability judged on his run behind Pyramid Place.

Admiral Balko also appeals to have been brought along with handicaps in mind and Chseter Williams takes another 5lb off with his claim.

The step up in trip also promises to suit and he remains unexposed, so looks to have lots going form him and thus rates the standout bet on the card.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Admiral Balko (15/8 Unibet – BOG)