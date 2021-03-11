Wise Eagle has a huge shout at Newcastle

In the 2m handicap on today’s card at Newcastle (4.55), Wise Eagle looks weighted to take all the beating and worth a wager at 11/2.

This four-year-old came good at the second time of asking when trained by Tom Clover and landing a class 5 maiden at Lingfield by 3/4 of a length.

He was allotted an opening handicap mark of 77 on the back of that but lost his way and was well-beaten in four subsequent outings.

Howver, since moving to join Adam Nicol he has has got very much back on track. After finshing runner-up on hurdles debut at Catterick, Wise Eagle got back to winning ways in a class 4 jumpers’ bumper over this course and distance when digging deep to get up close home and beat Dear Sire by a short-head.

He backed that up with a cracking 1 3/4 length second of 10 to Proschema last time out, again in a class 4 bumpers’ jumper over course and distance, when making rapid headway to take up the running inside the last before being collared late on.

The winner was a smart performer on the level when trained by Tom Dascombe and rated 103 when finishing third of 19 to Who Dares Wins in the 2019 running of the valuable class 2 Northumberland Plate at this venue.

That gives the form a strong look in my eyes and suggest that Wise Eagle is potentially very well-treated off a flat handicap mark of just 67 in this class 5 affair.

Billy Garrity also takes off a handy 5lb with his claim, so I think the in-form Wise Eagle looks to have lots going for him here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Wise Eagle (11/2 888sport – BOG)