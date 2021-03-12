Starvoski a strong fancy in Sandown opener

In the 2m handicap hurdle that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Sandown (1.55), last time out scorer Starvoski looks to have go in lightly and is a strong fancy at 4/1 to follow-up.

This six-year-old mare won her sole start in a point and has shown progressive form in three starts over hurdles since joining Kim Bailey.

In the last of those in a 12-runner affair at Southwell she was left clear at the last when looking the likely winner to come home 14 lengths clear of Fortunes Melody.

The runner-up was officially rated 137 going into the contest having won a Listed contests at Auteuil and also been placed in two Grade 3 affairs and a Grade 2 at the same venue.

That gives the form a strong look and suggest an opening handicap mark of just 113 for Starvoski could seriously underestimate her ability.

She is also clearly going the right way, is unexposed and open to plenty more progression and this looks a very winnable class 4 affair.

I expected Starvoski to be the clear favourite for this, so at the odds on offer she looks overpriced and well worth a wager to go in again.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Starvoski (4/1 Betfred, Paddy Power, Unibet – BOG)