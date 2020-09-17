Afandem appeals at 16/1 now eased in grade

Now dropped in class, Afandem makes plenty of each-way appeal at 16/1 in the 5f handicap at Ayr today (5.00).

This Tim Easterby trained six-year-old was last successful in a class 4 contest at Musselburgh 12 months ago when bolting up by four lengths off a mark of 73.

He went on to be placed twice in the same grade off 80 and 79 and also ran well on seasonal reappearance when a 2 1/4 length second of 12 to Magical Spirit in a class 4 off 80.

Afandem also posted a solid effort two starts later where she showed plenty of early dash before going down by just a length when second of 12 to Citroen Major in a competitive class 3 off a mark of 79.

He is now able to race in this lower grade class 5 affair off a reduced rating of 75 – just 2lb higher than when last victorious.

It gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form and Afandem has a 33 per cent strike rate in the grade having won four times and been placed twice in 12 starts.

Underfoot conditions are also fine, so I think he has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Afandem (16/1 generally available – use BOG firms)