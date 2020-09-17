Class-dropping Presidential a punt at 6/1

In the 7f handicap at Ayr today (4.00), Presidential looks worth a punt at 6/1 now dropped back down into class 4 company.

This Roger Fell trained six-year-old scored in the grade om seasonal reappearance at Doncaster when stating on strongly to account for Muntadab by a length off a mark of 84.

He then ran very well in the a competitive class 2 to affair at Royal Ascot off 89 when finishing a keeping on never nearer 4 1/4 length sixth of 22 to Sir Busker in the Silver Hunt Cup off 89

Presidential backed that up with a solid 3/4 length third of 12 to Masked Identity in a class 3 at Newmarket off the same rating and comes into this having finished a fine 3/4 length runner-up in a class 3 at Leicester off 86.

He is able to race in this class 4 off an unchanged mark and that makes him a huge player at the weights on his aforementioned efforts – especially his run in the Silver Hunt Cup.

Presidential also has a fine record on the grade having won three times and been placed on three occasions in eights starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Presidential (6/1 BetVictor, Sky Bet, Unibet – paying four places)