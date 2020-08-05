Afandem appeals now dropped back in class

Afandem ran a cracker when runner-up last time out, so now dropped back in grade looks decent value at 17/2 to go one better and land the spoils in the 6f handicap at Ayr today (2.40).

That came at Ripon 12 days ago where she showed plenty of early dash before going down by just a length when second of 12 to Citroen Major in a competitive class 3 off a mark of 79.

Afandem now has to race off 1lb higher but showed that he could be competitive off his current rating of 8 on seasonal reappearance at Beverley when a 2 1/4 length second of 12 to Magical Spirit in a class 4 .

The winner, from whom he was receiving just 2lb, went on to run a decent race next time up off 6lb higher when a 2 1/4 length sixth of 12 to Caspian Prince in the class 2 Gosforth Park Cup at Newcastle – so the form looks solid in relation to this same grade affair.

This is also an easier assignment than at Ripon and Afandem’s last win came in this grade.

Underfoot conditions are also fine, so everything looks in place for a huge run under David Allan.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Afandem (17/2 Unibet – BOG)