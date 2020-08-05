City has a Big chance at Ayr

Big City is on a handy mark at present and makes plenty of appeal in the 7f handicap at Ayr today (3.10) now dropped back in trip.

This three-year-old won at the second time of asking as a juvenile on heavy ground at Newcastle when trained by Saeed Bin Suroor.

He started life off in handicaps off a mark of 77 and subsequently failed to trouble the judge in four starts in that sphere.

However, since joining Roger Fell he has rediscovered his form this season and posted four solid efforts in defeat.

They included when a neck runner-up on return to action over 7f at Thirsk off a mark of 59.

Big City also ran well last time out over an extended mile at Hamilton when travelling strongly for much of the contest before fading late on to finish a 3 3/4 length third of 12 to Elixsoft off the same rating.

The winner ran very well yesterday off 6lb higher when encountering trobnle in-running before going down by just 1/2 a length to a well-treated sort, so the form reads well in relation to this same grade class 6 affair and Big City is able to race in it off an unchanged mark.

It makes him a key player at the weights and the way in which he travelled suggested that the return to 7f here will suit.

With underfoot conditions also holding no fears, I think this looks a nice opportunity for Big City to get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Big City (11/2 bet365, Unibet – BOG)