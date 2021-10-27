Age Of Empires

Anyone lucky enough to see David Simcock’s Chola Empire debut at Chelmsford cannot have field to have been impressed despite the formbook telling us he only won by a head.

Truth is he was brought with a perfectly timed run and was value for as much or as little as he wanted, and if he can build on that, there is no reason why he won’t double up in the 6.00pm at Kempton as the only winner in the field.

Racing Royalty has to be better than he looked on debut and could be the one to follow the selection home, but I am happy enough with my choice, and any odds against looks good value to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chola Empire 6.00pm Kempton 13/8 Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and most bookmakers.