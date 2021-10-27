Something To Cheer About At Kempton

A tough day to call with both my suggestions running early evening at Kempton on the all-weather.

Last Hoorah looks more than interesting ahead of the Novice Stakes at 5.30pm where he is basically the only contender in the field with any form worth writing home about. Third in a valuable event at Bro Park in Sweden last time out, cheekpieces are tried for the first time here, and with a win to his name at Ffos Las and places in all his other starts, he may be able to give the weight away to all the unknow quantities he faces here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Last Hoorah 5.30pm Kempton 7/4 Bet365, William Hill, and others