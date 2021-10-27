Midweek 5 Minutes with Sinn Sage

Today we catch up with top US Pornstar Sinn sage and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our readers plus her UK Fans.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Sinn

Q2. Where are you from? Born and raised in California, currently living in Las Vegas, United States.

Q3. Age? Turned 38 on 4th October.

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them?

Tribal dragon yin yang on the back of my lower neck

A purple patch sewn into my skin on my left wrist that says “Maya” which means illusion

The X from The X Files inside my right ankle

“So it goes” inside my left forearm, a quote from Slaughterhouse Five by Kurt Vonnegut

A mute symbol behind my right ear, because I’m deaf in that ear

An atom with rainbow paint dripping down from it inside my right forearm

A compass rose with a mountain landscape and setting sun on my left calf

A dragonfly in a galaxy on my right arm and shoulder

A fine line black and white portrait of a scene I did for kink.com

I couldn’t count the hours. Imagine about 1 hour for each, except the dragonfly took about 7 hours and the fine line one took 2.5 hours.

Q5. Any piercings? My left nostril and my ears a gauged up to 4.

Q6. How did you get started in your industry? When I was old enough, I went searching for it. I started dancing at strip clubs, I took photo shoots out of the back of LA Weekly magazine, I went to my first AVN convention in 2003 and made a bunch of contacts and it all just grew from there.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? If you start back at my first ever nude photo shoot, that was 20 years ago.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve been in the industry for 20 years. I have countless previous projects. I’ve performed in many hundreds of scenes for dozens of companies, including my own. My previous projects that I’ve made for my own company can all be found at sinn-sage.com ! There are full length films I’ve made and distributed through Trouble Films.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I just released my newest film from Sinn Sage Studios and Trouble Films called Sinn’s Trans Lesbian Lovers, that’s what I’m most excited about right now.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to a wide range of music, from goth industrial to bluegrass. Anything I enjoy the sound of. My favorite artists, in no particular order, are The Mars Volta, Bright Eyes, Nine Inch Nails, Linkin Park, Modest Mouse.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Disc golf, hiking, van life, travel, national parks, tabletop games, horror media.

Q12. Are you into video games? Not really.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I don’t follow sports and sports culture.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Horror movies are my favorite types of movies, but my all time favorite film is Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Right now, my favorite piece of media is Bo Burnham’s INSIDE, on Netflix.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? My favorite type of food is fried cheese. My favorite meals though, are delicious healthy vegetarian or vegan meals. (Yes I eat meat though)

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Dry Champagne.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My inspiration is to inspire others.

Q18. Measurements? 34B-27-42

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On top of gravestones in a cemetery, on the swing set at a public park (it was the middle of the night).

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both are beautiful expressions of the ecstasy of the human experience.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? If I’m wearing a strap on and fucking someone else, missionary. If I’m getting f**ked by my husband, Froggy.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you?I have tinnitus and total hearing loss in my right ear from a traumatic brain injury I had in 2009. I had a total hip replacement at 31 to treat severe osteoarthritis from developmental hip dysplasia. I’m absolutely obsessed with cats, but don’t have any pets. I’m obsessed with purple.

Q23. Social media channels? Twitter: @sinnsage Instagram: @realsinnsage Onlyfans.com/sinnsage