Jumaira Bay a strong fancy to open account at York

Having run really well on both starts this season, Jumaira Bay looks to hold leading claims of opening his account in the 1.35 at York today today.

Trained by Roger Varian, this three-year-old shaped better than the 11 lengths he was beaten on debut at Kempton when fifth of 11 to All You Wish.

After slowly away and got impedeed as the gates opened and quickly found himself playing catch-up.

He then ran very green and after after making headway to race in midfield two from home kept on to take fourth inside the final furlong before weakening close home.

Jumaira Bay then duly improved for that experience when a 2 1/2 length runner-up to Society Lion, a decnet fourth here yesterday off 86, in a 10-runner novice contest at Yarmouth.

Jumaira Bay led until getting headed approaching the final furlong and hung left. He finished 1 1/2 lengths in front of the John Gosden trained fourth home Mishrif who is now rated 117 after landing the Grouo 1 Prix du Jockey Club when last seen in acrtion.

That gives the fornm a decent look and Jumaira Bay went on to round off the campaign with a fair three length fifth of 10 to Tremor at Nottingham when leading two from home before gradually weakening inside the last.

Those runs all came in the space of 35 days and saw the assessor give Jumaira Bay what looked a lenient opening mark of 78.

He shaped really well off it on return to action when a fast finishing length second to Nugget at Doncaster and the winner – from whom he was receiving just 2lb – won at Newmarket two days ago in good style off 87.

Jumaira Bay backed that up with a solid third at the same venue when finishing well again after missing the break.

Judged on those displays his time is near, and despite having been raised 2lb for his latest effort a mark of 84 still looks exploitable.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Jumaira Bay (2/1 generally available – use BOG firms)