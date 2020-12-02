Oscars Leader can show Haydock rivals the way home

Oscars Leader ran really well when runner-up to an handicap blot on seasonal reappearance, so off an unchanged mark looks worth siding with to go one better and land the spoils in the 2.55 at Haydock today.

Trained by the in-form Jenny Candlish, this seven year-old showed improved form when fitted with the visor at the beginning of the year, scoring at Bangor and Sedgefield off ratings of 105 and 113 before finishing a solid second at Newcastle off 122.

Oscars Leader was then on the sidelines for 229 days, but looked as good as ever on return to action at Sandown last month when second of nine to Mister Coffey in a class 3 of 122.

Although no match for the impressive winner, a Nicky Henderson trained five-year-old who looked thrown-in on handicap debut, Oscars Leader stuck to the task well to be beaten five lengths.

It was a performance which suggested there was better to come still and he is able to race in this same grade affair off the same rating.

Sean Quilan has also built up a great raport with Oscars Leader and underfoot conditions hold no fears, so he looks to have lots going for him in receipt of weight from all his nine rivals.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Oscars Leader (9/2 generally available – use BOG firms)