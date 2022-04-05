Aintree In Brief – Day One Of The Grand National Meeting

Aintree Thursday 7th April 2022

A month of so has passed since Cheltenham and although the Festival is the meeting of the year bar none, we cannot just ignore Aintree can we? Three days instead of four, less Irish raiders (historically), less races (obviously), and a very different (flatter) track, but with the Grand National on Saturday afternoon there is so much to love as we try to predict a few winners or places along the way.

Once again I am not quite deluded or arrogant enough to think we will find all the winners (if only), but we can have a look at each and every race and see if we can unearth a gem or two – whether you back them or not is entirely your choice!

Stats quoted cover the last 9 runnings unless stated otherwise and had to be written well in advance of the final fields.

1.45pm Manifesto Novices’ Chase

Stats: Captain Conan won this when sent off the 6/5f in 2013 – and we haven’t seen another winning favourite since. No trainer or jockey has won this twice in the last 9 runnings amazingly, but I do note all winners were priced in single figures, with six-year-olds the dominant age group having taken seven of those, and the last five in a row.

Thoughts: Well the stats sort of point to Gin On Lime as the only six-year-old left in the race but she hasn’t been seen since a fortunate win at Cheltenham in November (the favourite fell and she nearly did as well but somehow Rachel Blackmore stayed on board), but I note that she was expected to return at Cheltenham and that suggests she may have had some issues. Pic D’Orhy heads the early market but he ran on well to win at Kempton last time, and I just wonder if he may be better suited by a stiffer track. Erne River is taking a big step up in class looking to keep his unbeaten record over fences, but he was impressive at Wetherby when bolting clear when asked to win his race, and he may have even more to offer as he gains in experience.

Erne River 4/1 each way

2.20pm Juvenile Hurdle

Stats: A 16/1 shot in 2015 and a 10/1 shot in 2013 but the rest have been at 13/2 or shorter. Three winning favourites (two at odds on), and trainer scores of Paul Nicholls two, Alan King two, and Nicky Henderson two, with the Irish winning two of the others. Once again, no jockey has doubled up in that time.

Thoughts: If you want proof positive how tricky this meeting is, Nicky Henderson, a top trainer with two winners of this race in recent years has the one runner (Impulsive One), and he is currently a 40/1 chance. Pied Piper was third in the Triumph Hurdle and a long way ahead of Knight Salute who reopposes here, and that may well be some of the best form on offer here. Brazil ruined a lot of bets (mine included ), when getting up to beat Gaelic Warrior in the Fred Winter despite a poor run and he is another for the shortlist, and as things stand I think he may just about be the better of the pairing. Petit Tonnerre missed Cheltenham and is another who could get involved in the finish though he does need to step up on what we have seen so far, while Fautinette was unbeaten in France and makes his debut for Venetia Williams, though he may well prefer a far softer surface.

Brazil 9/4

2.55pm Betway Bowl Chase

See separate page “Clan The Man”

3.30pm Aintree Hurdle

Stats: All nine winners were at a single figure price. Nicky Henderson has won this three times with Oscar Whisky, Buveur D’Air and L’Ami Surge, while Irish raiders have won four of the last six, with two of those trained by Jessica Harrington. Three winners have been six-year-olds, three aged seven, and two eight, so not a lot to learn there sadly.

Thoughts: Seven runners is a disappointing turnout for a prize of over £140,000 but it is what it is, and everything seems to point to a big run from Epatante. Trained by Nicky Henderson and aged eight (see stats) she has every chance for those reasons alone, but better still she was a gallant if well beaten second to the legendary Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle last month. She does try this trip for the first time which has to be a small concern, but ran on well up the Cheltenham Hill and this flatter track won’t test her stamina as much as elsewhere, and I suspect that if she wins, this may even be her last race before a well-earned retirement. Zanahiyr was only a length behind her at Cheltenham making him the obvious danger, yet the Elliott horses do not seem at their peak in recent weeks and I am happy enough to stick with the mare this afternoon.

Epatante 2/1

4.05pm Foxhunters Chase

See seperate page “Jett To Fly Home”

4.40pm Red Rum Handicap Chase

Stats: Our first handicap of the day and a race where there are more stats (24 runnings worth) to be analysed (hopefully). No winner over 40/1 (11 have tried), and only two from 67 who ran here who completed last time out but failed to finish in the first seven home have been successful. One from 54 over the age of nine, and only two winners rated over 143 from 74 attempts. Recent data tells us seven-year-olds have won three of the last five, and six of the last eight have carried less then eleven stone. 10/1 shots or shorter have won the last five, but none of them have been favourites.

Thoughts: The sort of race I just do not get on with so time to look through the stats – that’s what they are there for, after all. Tempted as I was to bore you to tears, suffice to say that if we use the overall stats we get down to a new shortlist of six horses, but if we add the recent filters (age, weight, price (using the early betting)) we come to one horse – so good luck to King D’argent. Trained by Dan Skelton and with Harry Skelton in the saddle, he was last seen coming home second to Bun Doran at Doncaster, beaten just a neck after trying to battle back once passed, and after a couple of untimely errors. 2lb better off with the winner now, if he can sort his jumping out he has an each way chance at the least this afternoon.

King D’argent 8/1 each way

5.15pm Mares Bumper

See separate page “Diamond In The Rough”