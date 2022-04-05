Jett To Fly Home

4.05pm Foxhunters Chase

Stats: Age could even be a benefit here with just the one nine-year-old successful (at 66/1 last season) – and the rest a mixture of 10 year-olds (two), 11 year-olds (two), 12 year-olds (three), and a 13 year-old in 2013. Winners at odds of up to 100/1 and with the last four priced at 16/1, 20/1, 14/1, and 66/1, all things seem possible. Jockey James King has won this twice on Dineur (16/1) and Cousin Pascal (66/1), while trainer Enda Bolger won this twice with On The Fringe in 2015 and 2016.

Thoughts: Looking at the stats above and at 28/1 and 17/2 respectively the temptation is there to have more than just a second look at the Enda Bolger trained Stand Up And Fight, and Cousin Pascal, the mount of jockey James King and the winner last year at odds of 66/1. Both could go well but Jett looks the one to be on, favourite or not. Expected to go well in the St James’s Place Hunter Chase at Cheltenham, regular pilot Sam Whaley-Cohen, son of owner/trainer Robert, picked up as suspension, and as he couldn’t ride, they gave the race a miss. Second to Shantou Flyer at Fontwell when last seen in February over three and a quarter miles, he has the speed for this trip and wont mind the quicker going either, and with connections looking to pick this up as “second prize”, we can be sure he will be tuned to the minute.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jett 4.05pm Aintree 3/1 Bet365, William Hill, and others.