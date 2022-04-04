The Father of All Bets At Nottingham

Papa Don’t Preach looked like a horse to keep on the right side of last season when winning on the all-weather at Wolverhampton in November, and although this is his first start since being gelded, I suspect there is even more to come. Highly tried by his previous connections, he was only beaten a length when second in the Group Two Flying Childers at Doncaster in September, which is clearly the best form on offer.

He did idle in front last time and was value for a lot further than the official margin of a length and a quarter, and as I am hoping he is a “point and shoot” kind of sprinter, he can win this on ground he is very much used to from his time in France.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Papa Don’t Preach 3.25pm Nottingham 2/1 Bet365