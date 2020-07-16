Air Raid taken to strike again in Scottish Stewards’ Cup

Air Raid looks to hold leading claims of landing back-to-back runnings of the Scottish Stewards’ Cup at Hamilton today (2.00).

This Jedd O’Keeffe trained five-year-old is unbeaten in three starts over this course and distance. The last of those successes came in this 12 monthsago where he showed plenty of early dash before running on strongly to beat Lake Volta by 1 1/4 lengths off a mark of 95.

He got put up to 101 for that and has failed to trouble the judge in three subsequent outings. However, they have all come in very competitive class 2 affairs and he shaped better than the bare result seasonal reappearance last month whne showing plenty of early speed before weakening to finish 18th of 22 to Hey Jonesy in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot.

Air Raid looks sure to come on a bundle for that and having been dropped 2lb is now able to race in this far less competitive class 2 off 97.

That is just 2lb higher than when landing the spoils 12 months ago in what was a much stronger renewal and gives him every chance at the weights on the pick of his form.

With underfoot conditions fine and Jack Garrity, who gets a good tune out of him once again in the saddle, a bold bid to retain his crownm looks assured.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Air Raid (11/2 William Hill)