Zebulon handicapped to strike in Newcastle opener

Having been given a real chance by the handicapper, Zebulon looks a fascinating contender now returned to the all-weather in the 6f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Newcastle (12.50).

This Ruth Carr trained six-year-old was last successful over course and distance back in October 2018 when coming from off the pace and running on strongly to score by 2 1/4 lengths off a mark of 60.

He went on to finish runner-up twice over course and distance back in December off 61 and again ran well over CD in February when beaten just a 1/4 length into third behind Patrick off 60.

Zebluon has failed to trouble the judge in three starts after a break, but those have all been on the turf and he wasn’t disgraced last time out when seventh of 12 to Excessable at Catterick.

He now returns to the Tapeta surface off a reduced rating of 50 and that is a career-low which gives him a huge chance at the weights now returned to a venue which clearly suits.

It makes Zebulon look simply too well-treated to ignore in this class 6 and the one to be on in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Zebulon (7/1 bet365 – BOG)