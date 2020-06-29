Alameery taken to open account at Thirsk

Alameery showed enough last time out to suggest he is worth an interest in the 6f handicap at Thirsk today (7.00).

This four-year-old shaped quite nicely on debut at Lingfield lasst August over 7f when trained by Ed Dunlop and owned by Hamdan Al Maktoum.

After racing close up, Alameery weakened a furlong from home to finish a 10 length third on nine to the now 85-rated Lady Bowthorpe.

Alameery was then beaten a long way when seventh of nine at Chepstow and it was the same story on his first start for Adrian Nicholls at Southwell back in December when eight of nine and beaten 27 lengths.

However, there was lots more to like about his return to action at Ripon nine days ago when sent off just 5/1 and finishing seventh of 13 to The Golden Cue off a mark of 55.

After being ridden to take the lead early doors, Alameery raced at the head of affairs before only getting headed at the furlong marker and weakening in the last 75 yards to be beaten just two lengths.

It was a fine effort and once which suggested he had the ability to win a class 6 race of this nature.

So off an unchanged mark, Almeery is fabcied to open his account in what looks a very winnable affair.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Alameery (7/2 William Hill)