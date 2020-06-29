Dream Together worth siding with on handicap debut at Thirsk

In the 6.00 at Thirsk today, Dream Together looks worth siding with on handicap debut following an eye-catching run last time out.

This Jedd O’Keeffe trained three-year-old has had just two starts and shaped with bags of promise in both.

In the first of those at Redcar in August of last year, Dream Together ran very green before staying on from well off the pace to finish a never nearer tenderly handled four length fifth of 12 to Bond’s Boy.

Dream Togther was then on the sidelines for 291 days before finshing a fine third of 12 to Magical Moment at Pontefract earlier in the month.

After chasing the leaders from a wide draw, he stayed on well inside the last to be beaten just over two lengths without ever quite threatening to land a blow.

That run should have blown away the cobewebs and Drea Together now meets the winner on 7lb better terms.

I think that will be anough to see him turn the tables and an opening handicap mark of 73 looks more than fair.

Dream Together is clearly going the right way, appeals as the type that has more to offer, and hails from a yard that has a 30 per cent strike rate with its runners at the venue in the last 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Dream Together (13/2 Sky Bet, William Hill)