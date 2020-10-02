Algaffaal handicapped to strike at Newcastle

Now dropped back in grade and trip, Algaffaal makes plenty of appeal at 7/1 in the 7f handicap at Newcastle today (5.50).

This Brian Ellison trained five-year-old notched his sole success to date over this course and distance in April of last year when landing a class 4 contest by 1/2 a length off a mark of 75.

He went on to be placed in class 4s at Carlisle and Ascot off 77 before rounding off the campaign with a fine 3/4 length second of 12 to Skerryvore over course and distance off 75.

As a result, Algaffaal started this season off a mark of 76 and has failed to trouble the judge in five starts.

However, all bar one of those runs have come in class 4 company and he comes into this lower grade class 5 affair having caught the eye last time out over 1m here when racing wide in the main group and showing plenty of pace to chase the leaders before weakening inside the last to finish a four length eighth of 14 to La Rav.

He is able to race in this off an unchanged mark of 70 – a career-low – and the drop back to 7f over which he has won once and been placed twice in four starts looks an obvious plus.

Harry Russell also takes off an handy 3lb with his claim, so everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Algaffaal (7/1 bet365 – BOG)