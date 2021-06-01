Alibaba looks to big at 10s

Now dropped back in grade following a promising return to action, Alibaba makes plenty of appeal at 10/1 in the 1m handicap on today’s card at Yarmouth (8.00).

This Julia Feilden trained four-year-old scored in a class 5 over course and distance 12 months ago when making all and staying on strongly to score by two lengths off a mark of 67.

He then followed up in another class 5 at Windsor under the same tactics when readily accounting for Treat Of Dingle by 2 1/4 lengths off 72.

Alibaba then ran well in his hat-trick bid in a class 4, again at Windsor, when runner-up off 78 – after which he was put up to 80 and failed to trouble the judge in three subsequent outings in the same grade.

However, there was lots to like about his seasonal debut in a class 4 at Beverley in April when a two length fourth of seven to Poet’s Dawn where he led until getting headed at the furlong marker before fading late on off a mark of 75.

That run should have put him spot on and he is now able to race in this lower grade class 5 affair off an unchanged mark.

I think that his current rating is exploitable and Alibaba has a 28.6 per cent strike rate in the grade having won twice and been placed once in seven starts.

So taking everything into account, I think he has far more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Alibaba (10/1 888sport – BOG)