Gilt Edge handicapped to strike at Lingfield

Having been eased further in the weights following an eye-catching run last time out, Gilt Edge makes plenty of appeal at 13/2 in the 6f handicap at Lingfield today (8.20).

This five-year-old mare landed a quick fire hat-trick in August 2019. In the last of those in a class 5 at Ffos las she held on gamely to score by 1/2 a length off a mark of 66.

Gilt Edge also ran well to make the frame on three occasions last year in class 5 company off ratings of 68, 67 and 64.

She is now able to race in this class 6 affair of 58, 8lbs lower than when last victorious, and comes into the contest having shaped better than the bare result when sixth of 15 to Sarah’s Verse at Bath off 2lb higher.

After being slowly away, Gilt Edge stayed on nicely from well-off the pace to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over five lengths.

That was her second start of the campaign, so she should now be fully tuned to do herself justice and I think this looks a good opening for Gilt Edge to capitalise on her attractive mark and notch a fourth career success.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Gilt Edge (13/2 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)