Hard Solution the answer to Redcar finale

Having tumbled down the weights, I think Hard Solution is worth a wager at 6/1 to land the spoils in the 6f amateur riders’ handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Redcar (5.05).

This David O’Meara trained five-year-old is a course winner who was last successful in a class 6 at Hamilton in September of last year when scoring by 1 3/4 lengths under Mikey Ennis off a mark of 61.

He went on to finish a decent two lengths fifth of 13 to Longroom in the same grade three starts later off 64.

Hard Solution has had three starts this season and shaped nicely in the last two of those, finishing a keeping on not knocked about sixth at Hamilton and a three length fourth of 10 to Captain Ryan at Wolverhampton.

Those runs suggest he is coming to hand and he is now able to race in this class 6 affair off a rating of just 48.

That is a a career-low and gives Hard Solution outstanding claims from a handicapping perspective now reunited with Ennis who is one from two on him.

So with the trip and ground ideal in a grade in which he has notched five of his six career success, Hard Solution looks to have plenty going for him and thus rates the best bet on the card.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Hard Solution (6/1 generally available – use BOG firms)