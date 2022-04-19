All Fantom No Opera

Another selection over the jumps today when Nigel Twiston-Davies sends Fantomas back over hurdles after a couple of substandard efforts over fences recently.

His last run over hurdles saw him cone home a four length fourth over this ocurse and distance off a mark of 105 in a Class Four event yet somehow he gets in here off 6lb lower in the handicap less Jack Savage’s 5lb claim from the saddle.

That appears to leave him on a very good mark to me, and although we have to second guess that he will be back to his old slef over the smaller obstacles, that looks like a risk worth taking to me for a trainer who is far shrewder than some would think.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fantomas 7.53pm Taunton 9/4 most bookmakers