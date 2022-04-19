Autumn In The Spring

At Beverley this afternoon I am happy to take a chance on the David O’Meara trained Autumn Festival in the 3.05pm where I am hoping the drop back to seven furlongs will see him back to winning ways.

Successful at Redcar over a mile earlier in the month, he tried to make all over the mile again at Pontefract when caught late on but if the same tactics are tried here over a furlong shorter, I am pretty hopeful that they won’t be able to catch him over this trip.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Autumn Festival 3.05pm Beverley 11/4 William Hill