All over Afandem in Nottingham sprint

Now dropped in class, Afandem is a strong fancy to get back to winning ways in the 5f handicap at Nottingham today (2.20).

This Tim Easterby trained six-year-old was last victorious in a class 4 contest 13 months ago on his sole start over this course when bolting up by four lengths off a mark of 73.

He went on to be placed twice in the same grade off 80 and 79 and also ran well on seasonal reappearance when a 2 1/4 length second of 12 to Magical Spirit in a class 4 off 80.

Magical Spirit, from whom he was receiving just 2lb, has since easily landed Ayr Gold Cup off 88 before finishing fourth to Gulliver in the lass 2 Coral Sprint Trophy at York off 98.

Afandem also posted a solid effort two starts later where she showed plenty of early dash before going down by just a length when second of 12 to Citroen Major in a competitive class 3 at Ripon off a mark of 79.

He is now able to race off 75 and drops into class 5 company in which he boasts a 30 per cent strike rate having won four times and been placed on three occasions from 13 starts.

It makes him a huge player at the weights on the pick of his form and he comes into this having shaped better than the bare result in a class 4 at Musselburgh when not getting the clearest of runs and staying on well to be nearest at the finish when a 2 1/2 length fifth to Glory Fighter.

So with underfoot conditions fine, this looks a great opportunity for Afandem to notch an eighth career success and he thus rates the best bet of the day.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Afandem (7/2 bet365 – BOG)