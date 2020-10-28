Sword Beach a bet at 8s

Sword Beach has been knocking on the door of late, so now refitted with the cheekpieces makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 in the 1m handicap at Nottingham today (1.15).

This Eve Johnson Houghton trained three-year-old ran very well on handicap debut over 7f at Goodwood last August when a length second of 14 to Governor Of Punjabi off 79.

He went on to finish a solid neck third at Wolverhampton before rounding off the campaign with a first success in a 1m auction stakes contest on soft ground at York when staying on strongly to score gamely by a neck off an official rating of 84.

Sword Beach has had seven starts this season and ran well on the second of those at Windsor over 1m on quick ground when a keeping on 1 3/4 length third of eight to Overwrite in a class 2 handicap off 83.

He also wasn’t disgraced over 1m 1f in a class 3 at Goodwood three starts when a three length fourth of six to Badenscoth off 80 and backed that up with a solid run in the same grade over this course and distance when a keeping on 1 1/2 length third off 79 having been hampered.

Sword Beach is now able to race in this class 4 off 78 having posted another decent effort last time out at Godowod when a keeping on third off 1lb higher.

It makes him a key player at the weights here on ground which holds no fears, especially if the refitting of the headgear has the desired effect.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Sword Beach (8/1 bet365 – BOG)