Silver Streak worth siding with at 17/2 in International Hurdle

In the 2m Grade 2 Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham today (3.00), I think Silver Streak looks cracking value at 17/2.

Trained by Evan Williams, this seven year-old is a consistent and classy sort who has a 30 per cent strike rate and looks the clear form pick in my eyes.

He finished a fine second in the 2018 running of this contest and went on to run a blinder when third to Espoir D’allen in the 2019 Champion Hurdle here.

Silver Streak also posted a solid effort when a five-length second Epatante in last year’s Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle at Kempton before being far from disgraced when a 12 length sixth of 17 to that rival in the Champion Hurdle back in March.

He comes into this having looked as good as ever on seasonal reappearance when setting a new track record at Kempton and beating Verdana Blue by 6 1/2 lengths in a Listed contest before being cruelly carried out by a loose horse at the second last time out in the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth at Newcastle.

Off 158, Silver Streak is the joint-top rated in this 10-runner line-up and there is sure to plenty of pace in this with the like of Goshen and Ding For Someone in the line-up.

That could well set it up for a closer and Silver Streak fits that bill. So taking everything into account, I think he is overpriced at the odds on offer and primed to run a huge race.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Silver Streak (17/2 bet365, Paddy Power, Unibet – BOG)