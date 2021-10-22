All Over Bar The Shouting

Allmankind is a class act all set for another profitable season with four wins out of five over fences so far, the only blip on his record being a fourth to Shishkin at Cheltenham in the Arkle Chase in March which time will prove is no disgrace.

Given a run over hurdles earlier in the month he did well to come home third, less than two lengths off the winner, but he returns to fences now on his second start after a wind operation over the summer. Likely to strip fitter for his first start since April, he does have to carry top-weight in this field but if he is as good as the Skelton’s hope, he may well be able to put this field to bed with the minimum of fuss, with this trip possibly his ideal for the season ahead.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Allmankind 3.00pm Aintree 4/1 Bet365