Pop Up A Winner

With the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard firing in the winners once again it looks interesting to me that he has decided to give Poppa Poutine his debut over fences in a Class Three handicap chase at Wincanton this afternoon, when there must have been so many easier options in novice company.

Two wins from five starts over hurdles followed a second on his only point-to-point, yet he is still only a five-year-old, and gets in here off a mark of 126, as he would were this over hurdles. Nigel is a shrewd judge of a horse and if he thinks the gelding deserves to go straight in to this class then who am I to argue – though I will be sensibly backing him each way of course as on paper this looks a huge ask.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Poppa Poutine 2.45pm Wincanton 10/1 Paddy Power and Betfair