Copper Knight handicapped to strike now dropped in class

Copper Knight has a great record at York, so having fallen in the weights looks to hold leading claims in the in the 5f handicap there today (3.45) now dropped back in class.

Tim Easterby’s charge has a 33 per cent strike rate over course and distance having won four times and been placed once in 12 starts.

Both his victories last season came over CD and in the last of those he beat Dark Shot by 1/2 a length in a Listed contest off 106.

Copper Knight was then far from disgraced two starts later over course and distance when a 6 1/4 length fifth of 11 to Battaash in the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes off the same rating.

He is now able to race off 93 – 13lb lower than when last victorious – so that gives him a huge chance from a handicapping perspective.

Copper Knight, who got beat just short-head on seasonal reappearance in a class 2 at Newmarket, also now drops into class 3 company having raced in class 2s and a Listed contest in his seven starts this year.

He has won once and been placed once in just three starts in it, has prove form on the ground, and now races off his lowest rating in over two years.

David Allan also gets a good tune out of Copper Knight, so taking everything into account he has lots going for him here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Copper Knight (6/1 bet365 – BOG)