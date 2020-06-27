All over the Rainbow in Northumberland Plate

In the Northumberland Plate Handicap at Newcastle today (3.35), the Alan King trained Rainbow Dream looks to have plenty going for him and makes plenty of appeal at 7/1.

This five-year-old has won five of his six starts on all-weather srufaces and has a tremednous strike rate of 44 per cent over the 2m trip of this having won four times and been placed once in nine starts.

He landed the four-timer in fine style at Kemptn back in February when forging clear to beat Chipiron by four lengths and has since run well in a group 3 over this course and distance following a 111 day break.

That came in the Sagaro Stakes where Rainbow Dreamer held every chance a furlong out before being unable to find any extra inside the last to finish a five length fourth of 11 to Nayef Road.

Given that the winner is a classy sort who finished third in last yaer’s Group 1 St Leger and was rated 7lb his superior going into the contest, it was a fine efort by Rainbow Dreamer.

The son of Aqlaam is also entitled ot come on for that spin and this class 2 contest represents a return to calmer waters.

King can also do little wrong at present and Hollie Doyle is tthree from four on Rainbow Dream.

So, with six places on offer, he looks a solid each-way begtting proposition in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Rainbow Dream (8/1 Paddy Power – BOG, paying 6 places)