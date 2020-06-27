Staxton handicapped to strike

Having put him up earlier in the week when pulled out on account of drying ground, I have to stick with the well-weighted Staxton in the 1.15 at Newcastle today.

This Tim Easterby trained five-year-old notched his sole success last season over this course and distance when scoring by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 95.

The Ontoawinner syndicate owned gelding backed that up with a solid third of 13 to Air Raid in the Scottosh Dtewards’ Cup off 100 and also ran well when fifth of 17 to Dakota Gold in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon off 99.

Staxton was also far from disagraced when a 3 1/4 length 10th of 24 to Angel Alexander in the Ayr Gold Cup off 98.

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 90 having quickly been dropped 3lb since shaping well onm seasonal reappearance when showing speed before fading late on to finish a 4 3/4 length seventh of 11 to Tinto.

It is the lowest rating he has raced off since finishing fifth in a Group 2 at York back in August 2017 (off 88) and makes Staxton a huge player at the weights on the pick of his form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Staxton (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms)