Jumbo holds Major claims in Chipchase Stakes

Having shaped really well on seasonal reappearance, I think Major Jumbo is the one to be on in the 6f Group 3 Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle today (1.50).

This Kevin Ryan trained six-year-old is a tough and consistent sort who has won twice and been placed once in three starts on the Tapeta surface and has some rock solid form in the book.

He posted a string of decent efforts at the start of last seaso, finishing a two lence thitrd to Mabs Cross in a Group 3 at Newmarket before being runner-up Invincible Army in a Group 2 at York.

Major Jumbo was also far from disgraced when a 6 1/4 length ninth of 12 to Ten Soveraigns in the Group 1 July Stakes at Newmarket, after which he gained a deserved success in a Listed affair at Chester.

The form of those races read well in realtion to this and Major Jumbo comes into it on the back of a fine return to action when a staying on 1 1/2 length third to Far Above in the Grouo 3 Palace House Stakes.

Major Jumbo was forced to race wide that day, so is fancied to turn the tables on the runner-up Judicial who had the race run to suit.

That spin should jave also blown away the cobwebs and put Major Jumbo spot on for this and I think he brings the best form into the race.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Major Jumbo (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms)