Alligator Looks Snappy

Sometimes you spot something of interest and just can’t resist, be that right -or wrong – and at Chester today I have done just that, and will be taking an each way punt on the David O’Meara trained Alligator Alley in the opener at 1.30pm.

Previously in the care of Joseph O’Brien in Ireland and beaten 10 lengths in the Group One Flying five Stakes at The Curragh in 2020, he returned on his first start for the yard and following 17 months off the track with a promising third at Wolverhampton, beaten less than three lengths at the line. It seems fair to assume he will strip fitter now, and although I would have preferred a lower draw at Chester over the minimum trip, I am hoping his class will see him though this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Alligator Alley 1.30pm Chester 6/1 Bet365, Coral, Bet Victor, and others.