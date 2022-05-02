Opens Can’t Afford To Paws At Chester

With the Chester Vase likely to go to the odds-on New London we can move swiftly on to something at a bigger price when Paws For Thought looks to have an each way chance in the finale at 4.45pm. One glance at his recent form will have you calling for me to be locked up, but bear with me, the son of Requinto is a different horse here at Chester with two wins and a pair of fourth places from just the four starts.

One success was in this class and one in a grade above, the latest in May last year off a handicap mark 3lb higher than he suffers this afternoon. Add a move to the Donald McCain stable and the hope a change of scenery can rejuvenate his desire to win, and an acceptable if not perfect draw in the six stall, and I feel he could well hit the frame today, which will be more than enough at his current price to declare a profit.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Paws For Thought 4.45pm Chester 6/1 Bet365, William Hill, and 888sport.com