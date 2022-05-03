Mick Channon Can Score At Chelmsford

Off to Chelmsford and their all-weather card this evening when I am sweet on the chances of the Mick Channon trained Sabyinyo who is having just his second start in the mile and a quarter novice stakes at 8.00pm. Only beaten a neck over further on his Bath debut, he tried making the running before being caught close home that day, and may find he can get to the front and stay there over this reduced trip.

The third was over four lengths behind the front two giving the form a more solid look to it, and although Upton Park looks a serious rival after winning at Wolverhampton in October, he does have to give my selection 7lb which may prove a pretty big ask.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sabyinyo 8.00pm Chelmsford 100/30 Bet365