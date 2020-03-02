Allux Boy appeals each-way at 14/1

Given his record at Wolverhampton, Allux Boy looks overpriced at 14/1 and worth an each-way wager in the 4.45 there today.

This Nigel Tinkler trained six-year-ol has won three times and been placed once in seven starts over course and distance.

In the last of those successes in July of last year he won a 13-runner class 6 handicap in emphatic fashion when forging clear inside the final furlong to beat Caledonia Laird by six lengths off a makr of 57.

Allux Boy has had just three starts thsi year and after being well-beaten in the first two of those shaped better last time out when short of room before keeping on to finish a four lengtn eight of 12 to Daffr over course and distance off 62.

I thought it was an effort which suggested he was now ready to do himself justice and Allux Boy has since been dropped another 2lb.

Having started the campaign on 66 he is now able to race off 60 and that should enable him to be very competitive in this class 6 – especially as Faye McManoman, who has ridden him to three successes, also takes off 5lb with her claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Allux Boy (14/1 Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Bet)