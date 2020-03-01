Canelo worth siding with at Huntingdon

I think Canelo looks on a handy mark on the pick of his form and worth a punt at 10/1 in the 3.55 at Huntingdon today.

Trained by Alan king, this JP McManus owned seven-year-old was a useful hurdler, winning two of his three starts in 2018 and finsihing a solid 14 3/4 length fourth of 17 to Sam’s Gunner in a Grade 3 novices’ handicap hurdle final at Sandown off a mark of 128.

He was then on the sidelines for 569 days before posting a promising effort on chasing debut at Sandown back in November when staying on nicely without being unduly knocked about to finish a never nearer 7 3/4 lengths third of eight to Champagne Court in a class 3 handicap off a rating of 127.

The winner, fron whom he was receiving just 4lb, went on to follow-up at Plumpton befure finishing firth of 12 to Simply The Betts in a hot class 2 handicap at Cheltenham off 143.

The Flying Sofa, who came fourth, has also won since and run well to finish third to the smart Greaneteen at Ascot off 122.

That gives the form a dcenet look in realtion to this same grade affair and Canelo is able to race in it off 2lb lower (125).

I think that gives him every chance fronm a handicapping perspective and although he has been let down by his jumping in two subsequent outings it remains early days for this lightly-raced sort who ought to be up to winning races in this sphere judged on his Sandown run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Canelo (10/1 Ladbrokes – BOG)