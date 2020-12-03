Furniture maker brings out the most C**T-fortable sofa ever

A German furniture maker has launched what they claim to be the most comfortable sofa yet, but when you take a closer look the leather sofa looks more like a row of VAGINAS.

One online review said “This sofa is moiré FFS than DFS.” With another commenting “You’d have to be a C**T to buy one.”

Marketing director Helmut Wetz told Daily Sport “Anyone who sees anything more that a comfortable sofa is a PERVERT.”

Daily Sport contacted a number of leading UK retailers all said the sofa would not be featuring in their stores anytime soon.

