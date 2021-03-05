Always Resolute weighted to strike now dropped in class

Having tumbled in the weights, Always Resolute looks worth siding with now dropped in class in the 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Doncaster today (5.05).

This Ian Williams trained 10-year-old is a decent dual purpose performer who has a good record at the venue having won twice and been placed once in four starts.

His last success over the obstacles came over 2m 1f here in a class 4 back in January 2019 when gamely scoring by 1 3/4 lengths off a mark of 116.

Always Resolute has been well-beaten in four spins over hurdles this season, but those having all been in class 3 contests and he now drops back down into class 4 company in which he has notched all three of his wins over hurdles.

The assessor has also dropped him a massive 16lb since the start of the campaign and Always Resolute is now able to race off 109 – 7lb lower than when last victorious.

It gives him a huge shout at the weights on the pick of his form and makes him simply too well-treated to ignore for a shrewd yard that has been amongst the winners of late.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Always Resolute (6/1 generally available – use BOG firms)