Master Work decent value to follow-up at Donny

Master Work scored with a bit to spare when last seen in action, so off just 3lb higher is fancied to follow-up in the 2m 3f handicap chase on today’s card at Doncaster (3.25).

That came at Taunton back in December where the Philip Hobbs trained eight-year-old only had to be driven out after the last under a hands an heels ride to beat Fanzio by 1/2 a length in a class 3 off a mark of 123.

I thought he was value for more than the margin and his revised rating of 126 is just 1lb higher than when previously successful in this grade – class 3 – at Fontwell.

Master Work went on to be placed off in a class 3 off 134, finish runner-up in a class 2 off 133, and second in a class 2 off 132 – so clearly remains well-treated on the pick of his form.

He is also one from two over this trip, has proven form on the ground and goes particularly well for Tom O’Brien.

Another plus is that he has a good record fresh, so at the odds on offer I think Master Work looks decent value to go in again.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Master Work (6/1 generally available – use BOG firms)