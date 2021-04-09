Senior Citizen looks tasty at 12/1 in Topham

Senior Citizen looks weighted to go well and makes plenty of appeal at 12/1 in the 2m 5f Topham Handicap Chase on today’s card at Aintree (4.05).

This Alan King trained eight-year-old has taken well to chasing, winning twice and finishing in the frame on two occasions from seven starts.

On his debut over the larger obstacles, Senior Citizen finished runner-up to the Big Bite over an extended 2m 4f at Doncaster where he travelled well before staying on to be beaten 3 1/2 lengths.

The winner has ran two cracking races in defeat this season and threw away what looked a winning opportunity last time out in a Grade 3 handicap chase at Newbury when hanging badly left at the last and finishing a 2 1/4 length third to Umbrigado off a mark of 146

Caribean Boy, who finished six lengths behind the selection, has since bolted up in a Grade 2 at Newbury and is now rated 152. Senior Citizen now meets Nicky Henderson’s charge on 15lb better terms yet can be backed at almost double the odds of that rival.

Senior Citizen comes into this having shown a good attitude to score by a neck at Newton Abbot back in September before finishing a fine staying on 2 1/2 length runner-up to Espoir De Romay in a novice contest at Huntington off an official rating of 134.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 10lb, is now rated 155 and runs in a Grade 1 on this card – so that gives the form a solid look.

Senior Citizen than ran very well over course and distance when seventh of 18 to Beau Bay in the Grand Sefton, jumping well and before weakening badly after the last on soft ground to be beaten 28 lengths off a mark of 134

He also shaped nicely last time out after a beak when a keeping on fourth to Umbrigado off the same rating and that should have put him spot on for this.

Senior Citizen’s has been nudged up 3lb for that, but I think a mark of 137 should not be beyond him on the pick of his form and underfoot conditions are no in his favour.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Senior Citizen (12/1 Betfair, Betfred, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 6 places)