Amarillo Sky the standout punt at Exeter

In the 2m handicap hurdle on today’s card at Exeter (2.05), the lightly-raced Amarillo Sky looks worth siding with at 7/2 to open his account under rules.

This five-year-old won his sole start in an Irish point, after which he joined Colin Tizzard and shaped really nicely on hurdles debut when fourth of 12 to Dusart on good ground in a class 4 contest at Newbury.

Amarillo Sky took up the running after the third and led until being headed two from home and weakening to be beaten 13 1/2 lengths.

The winner is a well-regarded Nicky Henderson inmate, whilst the runner-up Soaring Glory landed the Betfair Hurdle last time out in fine style and is now rated 143.

No Risk Des Flos, who dead-heated for fourth, has also won since to now be rated 127. The seventh home Zhiguli has also gone on to taste success on two occasions and ran off 126 when last seen in action.

That gives the form a solid look and Amarillo Sky was then far form disgraced when a plugging on fourth to the hugely exciting Metier in a class 2 at Ascot.

He comes into this class 4 having shaped as if needing the run following a break when seventh of 18 to Orkan at Warwick on soft ground off an opening mark 117 and has quickly been dropped 2lb.

I think his current mark of 115 is exploitable judged on his run behind Dusart and the return to a sounder surface, which he had that day, may well see him in a better light.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Amarillo Sky (7/2 generally available – use BOG firms)