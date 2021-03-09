Beauty QUEEN furious after VIRUS KO’s her chance to retain the prestigious Miss Sellafield crown

A CUMBRIAN beauty queen has been left furious after COVID put the KIBOSH in this years annual SEASIDE beauty pageant scuppering chances of retaining the CROWN.

Dawn who claims to be 27 (That’s years old and not 27 stones Sport Readers) and by day is a worker at the towns NUCLEAR facility told Daily Sport “GUTTED is an understatement, this was due to be my stepping stone to Miss World.”

Organiser Crispin Wetherall-Simpson said “In light of the ongoing virus concerns we have decided to scrap Miss Sellafield 2021 due to the MASSIVE crowds the event attracts.”

Well what a TRAVESTY Sport Readers when the highlight of the SELLAFIEKLD calendar gets KO’d by Coronavirus, yet another nail in the coffin of seaside beauty pageants.