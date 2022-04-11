Night Night To The Bookies

All eyes will be on Newmarket once again today as the Flat season starts to get going in earnest, and where Charlie Appleby could have a very good day, though even I can’t tip Native Trail for the Craven Stakes (3.35pm) at odds of 2/5 or thereabouts! He should still win, with or without my money on his back to weight him down, but the better value seems to lie with Tranquil Night in the same colours ahead of the 4.45pm that rounds off the card.

Twice a winner this year on the all-weather at Kempton over seven furlongs he arrives here with a fitness advantage over some and with the certain knowledge that he has trained on from two to three. A mark of 84 does not seem overly harsh for his handicap debut here, and with the likelihood of further improvement to come, he should prove difficult to keep out of the frame.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tranquil Night 4.45pm Newmarket 4/1 Bet365