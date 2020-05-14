Anderson & Reyes step in for Unibet Home Tour’s final groups

Gary Anderson and Cristo Reyes will make their Unibet Home Tour debuts this weekend, while Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price are amongst the players competing for a second time as the innovative tournament continues.

Spanish ace Reyes will take part in Group 29 on Friday May 15 as he competes alongside Danny Noppert, John Henderson and Ryan Meikle, who were all runners-up in their previous groups.

Two-time World Champion Anderson, pictured, will enter the event on Saturday May 16, and competes alongside Belgian duo Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts and Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode.

The Scot had hit the headlines at the start of the Home Tour when his participation was placed in doubt due to slow internet speeds at his Somerset home, but after resolving those issues will now join over 100 PDC Tour Card Holders to have competed in the event.

Sunday’s Group 31 will see world number three Gerwyn Price – the runner-up in Group Two last month – join Joe Cullen, Keegan Brown and Bradley Brooks to compete for a second time.

The final of the 32 groups in the first stage of the Home Tour will see reigning World Champion Wright, who finished second in Group One on April 17, joined by Krzysztof Ratajski, Justin Pipe and Adam Hunt.

Each night’s action will commence at 1930 BST, with darts commentator Dan Dawson on hand to talk through proceedings, which will also include live score graphics on screen.

All Unibet Home Tour action will be broadcast live on PDCTV for FREE to ALL registered PDCTV users, regardless of whether you have a paid or free membership.

Registered PDCTV members can also watch for FREE through the official PDC App.

Fans in Great Britain and Ireland can also watch the action through the Sky Sports app.

As well as being shown through a series of bookmakers’ websites, the Unibet Home Tour is being broadcast live by a number of the PDC’s international broadcast partners.

Unibet Home Tour

Group 29 – Friday May 15 (1930 BST)

Danny Noppert v Ryan Meikle

John Henderson v Cristo Reyes

Ryan Meikle v Cristo Reyes

Danny Noppert v John Henderson

John Henderson v Ryan Meikle

Cristo Reyes v Danny Noppert

Group 30 – Saturday May 16 (1930 BST)

Gary Anderson v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Kim Huybrechts

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Kim Huybrechts

Gary Anderson v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Kim Huybrechts v Gary Anderson

Group 31 – Sunday May 17 (1930 BST)

Gerwyn Price v Bradley Brooks

Joe Cullen v Keegan Brown

Bradley Brooks v Keegan Brown

Gerwyn Price v Joe Cullen

Joe Cullen v Bradley Brooks

Keegan Brown v Gerwyn Price

Group 32 – Monday May 18 (1930 BST)

Peter Wright v Adam Hunt

Krzysztof Ratajski v Justin Pipe

Adam Hunt v Justin Pipe

Peter Wright v Krzysztof Ratajski

Krzysztof Ratajski v Adam Hunt

Justin Pipe v Peter Wright