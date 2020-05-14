Unibet Home Tour Last 32 Format Confirmed

The Unibet Home Tour will be extended to compete from the 32 Group Winners to an eventual champion from May 26-June 5 as the innovative tournament continues.

The Unibet Home Tour began in April, with PDC Tour Card Holders competing in four-player groups in live broadcasts from their homes – including competitors in Australia, Hong Kong and Canada.

The 32 groups will conclude on Monday May 18, with the Group Winners now set to compete in the second phase of the event across 11 further nights from Tuesday May 26 onwards.

Eight groups in the Last 32 will feature the Group Winners to determine a Last Eight, which will see the top two players from two four-player groups then progressing to the Championship Group on Friday June 5.

A total of 101 PDC Tour Card Holders will have competed in the Unibet Home Tour, with Rob Cross (Pictured), Glen Durrant, Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall, Stephen Bunting, Canada’s Jeff Smith and Australia’s Damon Heta amongst the players to win their groups.

Group Two winner Luke Woodhouse also created history with a nine-darter in his kitchen last month as he powered past Gerwyn Price with the performance of the tournament so far.

The Unibet Home Tour is broadcast free for registered users at PDCTV, as well as through a series of international broadcast partners and bookmakers’ websites.

Unibet Home Tour

Last 32 Format

* Following Group 32 on Monday May 18, there will be a break before the Last 32 commences on Tuesday May 26.

* The Last 32 onwards will be played over the best of 11 legs in a round-robin four-player group format.

* The Last 32 will feature eight groups from May 26-June 2, with each Group Winner moving into the Last Eight. Group Winners will be allocated to one of eight groups in ranking order (one player from each pool of 1-8, 9-16, 17-24, 25-32).

* The Last Eight will feature two groups on June 3-4, with the top two players in each group moving into the Championship Group on Friday June 5.

* If a player is unable to complete their group matches on the night from the Last 32 onwards, they are eliminated from the tournament.

Group Winners

Group One: Jamie Lewis

Group Two: Luke Woodhouse

Group Three: Dave Chisnall

Group Four: Geert Nentjes

Group Five: Nick Kenny

Group Six: Ryan Searle

Group Seven: Jelle Klaasen

Group Eight: Jonny Clayton

Group Nine: Martijn Kleermaker

Group Ten: Nathan Aspinall

Group 11: Alan Tabern

Group 12: Max Hopp

Group 13: Carl Wilkinson

Group 14: Chris Dobey

Group 15: Darren Webster

Group 16: Jeff Smith

Group 17: Damon Heta

Group 18: Stephen Bunting

Group 19: Glen Durrant

Group 20: Ryan Murray

Group 21: Rob Cross

Group 22: Jesus Noguera

Group 23: Daniel Larsson

Group 24: Jamie Hughes

Group 25: Jose De Sousa

Group 26: Mike De Decker